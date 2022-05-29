Deepika Padukone & all of her gorgeous looks from Cannes 2022

After wrapping up her duties as a part of the 8-member Cannes Competition jury, actress Deepika Padukone bid adieu to the invitation-only French film festival. Take a look at all of her head-turning looks from the prestigious annual ceremony.
Making her first appearance at Cannes 2022, the ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ actress exuded retro vibes in a shimmery black and gold saree. With the stunning 6 yards of elegance designed by Sabyasachi, the jury member flaunted black pumps, statement earrings and diamond-studded rings. Her makeup was on point as she left for the event.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Classy and chic! Actress dons black pant suit
Dishing out major boss lady vibes, the Bollywood actress opted for a black pant suit for Day 2 of the French film festival. In the ArdAzAei creation, the actress left hers fans awestruck. And, her diamond-studded panther choker by Cartier grabbed all the attention on the red carpet.
(Photograph:Instagram)
DP slays on Day 6 of Cannes
On Day 6 of Cannes, the fashionista donned a black Louis Vuitton embellished gown and left everyone stunned with her charm and contagious smile. Her metallic outfit featured lace sleeves, a deep V-neck, a bareback, shimmering feather-like tassels, black sequins, and a snug silhouette that perfectly hugged her body.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Actress channels her inner Egyptian goddess
With hundreds of eyes hooked on her, the esteemed member of the jury left no stone unturned to impress fashion critics. In a spectacular cape gown from Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2022 collection that featured a dramatic cape sleeved structure with black fringes and a metallic body, the actress flaunted her well-toned body. Her dewy makeup look added to her overall charm. With her shimmering gold eyelids, ample mascara, and kohl-laden eyes, the diva opted for nude lips.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Regal & dramatic in an orange gown
Deepika’s gorgeous orange gown was designed by Ashi Studio. In the one-sleeved gown, she flaunted her perfect figure. She clubbed the look with pristine green-stoned earrings that perfectly complemented her attire. For her hairdo, she opted for a high bun. Keeping her makeup neutral, she flaunted her million-dollar smile at the event.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Painting the town red, DP strikes poses
The actress made sure that she remained in the spotlight while walking down the red carpet in this Louis Vuitton red gown. With a diamond-studded necklace and a ponytail, she completed her look. To keep all the attention on the gown, she kept her makeup on the minimal side.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Deepika stuns on the last day of Cannes 2022
As Cannes Film Festival 2022 came to an end on May 28, actress Deepika Padukone decided to represent her country India through her ensemble. In a stunning off-white saree and pearl-studded blouse by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, the diva exuded elegance and charm.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Fashion chameleon DP dons another Sabyasachi ensemble
At the 75th Cannes Film Festival’s jury Photocall, Deepika donned a printed shirt with emerald green pants and a printed scarf along with a statement necklace.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Fabulous in florals! Actress hits the French town
Twirling on the streets of the French town, Deepika flaunted a bright pink and green off-shoulder floral dress during her stint at the Cannes film festival. Her statement earrings and hair bun matched the outfit perfectly.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Black beauty in sleek pencil gown
On the fifth day of the Cannes Film Festival, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actress took everyone’s breath away in a sleek black gown that featured a plunging neckline. She accessorised her gown with exquisite jewellery by the luxury brand Cartier.