The ocean is home to not just marine life, but also precious metals that can be utilised in various technological equipment. One of the regions carries rocks with rich deposits of nickel, manganese, copper, zinc, and cobalt. This led mining companies to call them a “battery in a rock.” Commercial deep-sea mining has not yet started, and exploration activities are happening. Which places on Earth have the richest deep-sea metal deposits?
Firstly, deep-sea metals are present in three main types of deposits and are found in specific locations. These deposits are polymetallic nodules, cobalt-rich crusts, and seafloor massive sulfides. They are spread in different places under the sea.
The Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) is the most famous undersea area for polymetallic nodules. Located in the Pacific Ocean, it sits between Hawaii and Mexico. The rocks here are filled with precious metals, such as nickel, manganese, copper, zinc, and cobalt, that can help power green energy. It is estimated to contain 21 billion tons of polymetallic nodules, focusing most exploration activities to this zone.
Polymetallic nodule fields are also located in the Penrhyn Basin, located within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Cook Islands in the South Pacific; the Central Indian Ocean Basin (CIOB) and the Peru Basin. Notably, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) has granted authority to India to explore a 75,000 sq. km site in the CIOB
The second kind of deposits are the cobalt-rich crusts, comprising iron and manganese oxides on underwater mountains at depths of 800–2,500 meters. These deposits have cobalt and tellurium in large proportions, along with nickel, platinum, and rare earth elements.
The Prime Crust Zone (PCZ) in the western Pacific Ocean has the thickest deposits of cobalt-rich crusts. Other deposits are located in the waters of island nations, such as the Federated States of Micronesia and Kiribati, and the Hawaiian Islands in the US EEZ. Undersea mountains in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans also have cobalt-rich crusts.
The third kind of deposits is seafloor massive sulfides (SMS). They are mostly found near hydrothermal vents in tectonically active areas, at depths of 1,000–4,000 meters. These deep-sea zones house copper, zinc, gold, and silver.
Manus Basin in the Bismarck Sea near Papua New Guinea has the largest deposits of seafloor massive sulfides. Vent systems in the mid-Atlantic ridge, Tongan and Fijian Exclusive Economic Zones, and the Norwegian Continental Shelf are the other sources of these sulfides. Notably, the Tongan and Fijian have high-grade gold and silver deposits.