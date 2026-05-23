/Declassified video shows exact moment US fighter jet intercepted UFO over Lake Huron

Breakdown of the newly declassified military-grade infrared footage showing a US fighter jet intercepting an unidentified object over Lake Huron in 2023.
Among the most compelling files released in the May 22 UAP document drop is a video from 2023. It captures the tense moments when a US fighter jet was scrambled to intercept an unknown craft hovering over Lake Huron.
The newly released video provides a raw look through the jet's advanced targeting pod. The military-grade infrared footage clearly shows a geometric object maintaining altitude and position despite high winds, defying conventional aerodynamic understanding.
Analyzing the footage frame-by-frame reveals the object had no visible exhaust plume or flight control surfaces. Unlike a balloon or a drone, the UAP appeared completely static before suddenly accelerating as the fighter jet closed the distance.
This was not a sighting in international waters; this was a direct breach of highly restricted domestic airspace. The incident triggered an immediate national security response, forcing NORAD to monitor the skies over the Great Lakes intensely.
Audio from the intercept reveals pilots struggling to classify the object. They reported seeing strings or tethers hanging from it, and described its shape as octagonal, clearly distinct from any known commercial or military aircraft.
The official response from the Department of War maintains that the object posed a hazard to civilian aviation, which justified the decision to ultimately shoot it down. However, the exact nature and origin of the craft remain classified as ‘unresolved’.
Despite recovery efforts in the freezing waters of Lake Huron, the government claims no definitive debris was recovered. The release of this video under the PURSUE initiative only deepens the mystery of what exactly violated American airspace that day.