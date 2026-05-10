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UFO Files: Declassified NASA transcripts reveal astronaut sightings on the Moon

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 10, 2026, 21:56 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 21:56 IST

Among the most highly anticipated files were original NASA transcripts and audio clips from the Apollo and Gemini missions. Notably, the files include a transcript of Gemini VII astronaut Frank Borman reporting a ‘bogey’ consisting of ‘hundreds of little particles’ in 1965, and Apollo 12 astronauts discussing unexplained objects.

Highly Anticipated Files
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Highly Anticipated Files

The release of original, unredacted NASA audio clips and transcripts from the Apollo and Gemini missions has captivated both historians and the UFO community.

The Gemini VII Bogey
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The Gemini VII Bogey

A newly declassified 1965 transcript reveals Gemini VII astronaut Frank Borman urgently reporting a ‘bogey’ flying in close proximity to their spacecraft.

Hundreds of Particles
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Hundreds of Particles

In the unsealed audio, Borman vividly describes the unidentified anomaly as a massive swarm consisting of ‘hundreds of little particles’ moving intelligently.

Apollo 12 Encounters
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Apollo 12 Encounters

The files also shed light on the Apollo 12 lunar mission, featuring suppressed transcripts of astronauts discussing unexplained objects observing them from a distance.

Unseen Lunar Activity
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Unseen Lunar Activity

These records suggest that astronauts routinely encountered anomalous phenomena in the vacuum of space, which were deliberately omitted from the public broadcast feeds.

Mission Control's Response
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Mission Control's Response

The transcripts highlight the tense and calculated responses from Houston Mission Control, demonstrating an established protocol for handling UAP sightings during orbital flights.

Rewriting Space History
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Rewriting Space History

The release of these specific files forces a reevaluation of the Space Race narrative, confirming long-held rumors that astronauts were not alone in the cosmos.

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