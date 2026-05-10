/UFO Files: Declassified NASA transcripts reveal astronaut sightings on the Moon

Among the most highly anticipated files were original NASA transcripts and audio clips from the Apollo and Gemini missions. Notably, the files include a transcript of Gemini VII astronaut Frank Borman reporting a ‘bogey’ consisting of ‘hundreds of little particles’ in 1965, and Apollo 12 astronauts discussing unexplained objects.
The release of original, unredacted NASA audio clips and transcripts from the Apollo and Gemini missions has captivated both historians and the UFO community.
A newly declassified 1965 transcript reveals Gemini VII astronaut Frank Borman urgently reporting a ‘bogey’ flying in close proximity to their spacecraft.
In the unsealed audio, Borman vividly describes the unidentified anomaly as a massive swarm consisting of ‘hundreds of little particles’ moving intelligently.
The files also shed light on the Apollo 12 lunar mission, featuring suppressed transcripts of astronauts discussing unexplained objects observing them from a distance.
These records suggest that astronauts routinely encountered anomalous phenomena in the vacuum of space, which were deliberately omitted from the public broadcast feeds.
The transcripts highlight the tense and calculated responses from Houston Mission Control, demonstrating an established protocol for handling UAP sightings during orbital flights.
The release of these specific files forces a reevaluation of the Space Race narrative, confirming long-held rumors that astronauts were not alone in the cosmos.