Declassification in spotlight during Trump probe

In the weeks since the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and seized about 100 documents with classification markings, the former president has insisted he did nothing wrong and argued he declassified the information.

He doubled down on that point Wednesday, saying in a Fox News interview that a president can declassify material “even by thinking about it.”

Trump has provided no evidence that he did declassify the papers, an appeals court noted Wednesday as it rejected his team’s legal arguments and cleared the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they consider whether to bring criminal charges.

A separate special master tasked with inspecting the documents also expressed scepticism when Trump’s lawyers hinted at the same defence earlier this week but declined to offer any support for the idea that the papers had been declassified.

Democrats on Thursday were more pointed: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff tweeted, “That's not how any of this works. Not by any stretch of the imagination.” Committee member Joaquin Castro called the claim “ false and absurd.”

Presidents do have broad authority to declassify the material, experts say, but there is a detailed process unlike what Trump described. Here’s a look at how declassification works:

(Text: Agencies)