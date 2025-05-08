Decisive weapons of war: How India's Arsenal has always punished Pakistan

Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor Source: Others

2025 Operation Sindoor: storm shadows & hammer bombs rain fire

Today, India's precision weapons have evolved; it uses Storm Shadow missiles and AASM Hammer bombs. Operation Sindoor was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack to punish Pakistan. Indian fighter jets didn't cross borders but struck from afar with pinpoint accuracy. Terror HQs across PoK and Pakistan turned to rubble. No civilian casualties, no military targets, just surgical vengeance. Masood Azhar fled. Hafiz Saeed is in hiding. India's precision war machine has spoken. Tanks, ships, guns, jets, and now, high-tech missiles-each has carried India's message across the border. The arsenal evolves, but the resolve is unchanging; those who attack India will face the full, decisive power of its chosen weapon.