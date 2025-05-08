Decisive weapons of war: How India's Arsenal has always punished Pakistan

1965: When Indian tanks crushed the western front
Pakistan tried to test India’s resolve in 1965. It was met with the steel thunder of Indian tanks, charging across the Punjab plains. The Battle of Khemkaran remains etched in history as one of the fiercest tank battles the world has seen. Over 100 Pakistani tanks were left burning.
1971: When the Indian Navy sank Ghazi, burned Karachi
The next lesson was delivered by sea. In 1971, when Pakistan launched Operation Chengiz Khan, India responded with Operation Trident and Operation Python. The INS Rajput sent the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi to the ocean floor near Visakhapatnam. In Karachi, flames lit up the night sky as Indian missile boats obliterated Pakistan's fuel reserves and naval installations. Karachi port burned for days. India’s naval fury was unleashed.
1999: Bofors guns roared in the heights of Kargil
In Kargil, as Pakistani intruders occupied icy peaks, India called upon its Bofors guns. With relentless fire, India hammered enemy positions at high altitudes, flattening bunkers and forcing a humiliating retreat. The artillery barrage became a symbol of India's indomitable will.
2019: Balakot airstrikes & the dogfight
Pulwama was the trigger. India's Mirage-2000s & Sukhois screamed across the LoC and dropped deadly Spice-2000 bombs on terror camps in Balakot. A day later, in a high-stakes dogfight, India downed a Pakistani F-16. Once again, the IAF had made its mark, swift, surgical, and exact.
2025 Operation Sindoor: storm shadows & hammer bombs rain fire
Today, India's precision weapons have evolved; it uses Storm Shadow missiles and AASM Hammer bombs. Operation Sindoor was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack to punish Pakistan. Indian fighter jets didn't cross borders but struck from afar with pinpoint accuracy. Terror HQs across PoK and Pakistan turned to rubble. No civilian casualties, no military targets, just surgical vengeance. Masood Azhar fled. Hafiz Saeed is in hiding. India's precision war machine has spoken. Tanks, ships, guns, jets, and now, high-tech missiles-each has carried India's message across the border. The arsenal evolves, but the resolve is unchanging; those who attack India will face the full, decisive power of its chosen weapon.