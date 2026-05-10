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UFO Files reveal decades of global UAP Incidents in State Department cables

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 10, 2026, 21:59 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 21:59 IST

The May 2026 document drop included a series of internal State Department cables detailing various UAP incidents reported by diplomats across the globe. These cables cover sightings in countries like Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, and Mexico, with dates ranging from 1985 to late 2025.

Diplomatic UFO Encounters
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(Photograph: AI)

Diplomatic UFO Encounters

The newly released files include highly sensitive internal State Department cables detailing UAP incidents directly reported by American diplomats stationed overseas.

A Forty-Year Timespan
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(Photograph: AI)

A Forty-Year Timespan

The declassified cables cover a vast chronological span, documenting continuous and unexplained aerial anomalies from 1985 all the way through late 2025.

Sightings in Papua New Guinea
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(Photograph: AI)

Sightings in Papua New Guinea

Several cables highlight bizarre, sustained UAP activity over the South Pacific, with detailed accounts of luminous craft witnessed by embassy staff in Papua New Guinea.

Central Asian Anomalies
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(Photograph: AI)

Central Asian Anomalies

Reports from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan reveal tense encounters where unknown objects routinely violated secure airspace over former Soviet military installations.

Mexican Airspace Incursions
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(Photograph: AI)

Mexican Airspace Incursions

Detailed diplomatic dispatches outline significant incursions of unidentified, high-speed craft over Mexico, corroborated by both US and local aviation authorities.

Sightings in Georgia
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(Photograph: AI)

Sightings in Georgia

Cables originating from Eastern Europe describe unexplained glowing phenomena over the skies of Georgia, prompting internal security reviews by embassy personnel.

A Worldwide Phenomenon
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(Photograph: AI)

A Worldwide Phenomenon

The diverse geographical spread of these diplomatic cables proves unequivocally that the UAP issue is a persistent, global phenomenon, not an isolated American oddity.

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