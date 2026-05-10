The May 2026 document drop included a series of internal State Department cables detailing various UAP incidents reported by diplomats across the globe. These cables cover sightings in countries like Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, and Mexico, with dates ranging from 1985 to late 2025.
The newly released files include highly sensitive internal State Department cables detailing UAP incidents directly reported by American diplomats stationed overseas.
The declassified cables cover a vast chronological span, documenting continuous and unexplained aerial anomalies from 1985 all the way through late 2025.
Several cables highlight bizarre, sustained UAP activity over the South Pacific, with detailed accounts of luminous craft witnessed by embassy staff in Papua New Guinea.
Reports from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan reveal tense encounters where unknown objects routinely violated secure airspace over former Soviet military installations.
Detailed diplomatic dispatches outline significant incursions of unidentified, high-speed craft over Mexico, corroborated by both US and local aviation authorities.
Cables originating from Eastern Europe describe unexplained glowing phenomena over the skies of Georgia, prompting internal security reviews by embassy personnel.
The diverse geographical spread of these diplomatic cables proves unequivocally that the UAP issue is a persistent, global phenomenon, not an isolated American oddity.