Dec 7 in history: Leo Baekeland patents first thermo-setting plastic and more

From Parliament of Northern Ireland voting to remain a part of UK to Hamid Karzai becoming Afghanistan's 1st popularly elected president, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

View in App

1909

Leo Baekeland patents first thermo-setting plastic, Bakelite

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1922

Parliament of Northern Ireland votes to remain a part of UK

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1941

Japanese attack US Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, kill 2300

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1972

Apollo 17, the last Apollo moon mission, is launched

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

2004

Hamid Karzai becomes Afghanistan's 1st popularly elected president

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Read in App