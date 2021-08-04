Debris mounts up after Germany's historic floods

Near the villages devastated by historic floods in Germany last month, waste centres are struggling to sort a pile equivalent to a whole year's worth of refuse

35,000 tonnes of waste

"There's not been anything like it in Germany," said Sascha Hurtenbach, director of the waste management centre in Niederzissen, while behind him diggers work to reduce the size of the mounds of debris.

"At the moment, we have about 35,000 tonnes of waste taken from the disaster zone here, and we've already taken the same amount to a landfill," Hurtenbach says.

"There's still a lot of debris sitting there."

(Photograph:AFP)