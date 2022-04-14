Death toll from tropical storm 'Megi' in Philippines reaches 133

The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi hit 133 on Thursday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.

Scores still missing

Scores of people are still missing and feared dead after the strongest storm to strike the archipelago nation this year dumped heavy rain over several days, forcing tens of thousands into evacuation centres.

In the central province of Leyte- the worst affected by Megi- devastating landslides smashed farming and fishing communities, wiping out houses and transforming the landscape.

The disaster-prone region is regularly ravaged by storms including a direct hit from Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, with scientists warning they are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of human-driven climate change.

(Photograph:AFP)