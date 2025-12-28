Death penalty law, Suu Kyi’s absence: INSIDE Myanmar’s ‘free, fair’ elections amid civil war — Has India sent observers?

India on Friday (Dec 26) expressed support for democratic transition and free, fair as well as inclusive elections in Myanmar. It highlighted that “participation of all stakeholders is important for the credibility of the electoral exercise.” Though Myanmar's junta backed media reported that election observation teams from India along with Russia, China, and Vietnam are in Yangon, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said he doesn't have an update about it, and he would clarify the matter soon.