Death penalty law, Suu Kyi’s absence: INSIDE Myanmar’s ‘free, fair’ elections amid civil war — Has India sent observers?

Myanmar is holding elections five years after a military coup and amid an ongoing civil war. The junta claims the polls are free and fair, but Western nations call them a sham, as the NLD is banned, harsh election laws apply, and Aung San Suu Kyi remains imprisoned.
Myanmar is holding elections even as the country battles a civil war that led to Asia's worst humanitarian crises. Myanmar is being ruled by military junta since 2021 after it staged a coup overthrowing an elected civilian government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. The elections are being held in three phases - Dec 28, Jan 11, Jan 25.
Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said Sunday the country's elections are "free and fair", despite being run by the military which seized power in a coup five years ago. "We guarantee it to be a free and fair election," he told reporters after casting his ballot in the capital Naypyidaw. "It's organised by the military, we can't let our name be tarnished."
With an aim to end the international diplomatic isolation of the junta, the military rulers of Myanmar are holding the elections. According to reports, the military has introduced a new law that bans what it calls "interference" in the election process, in order to avoid any questioning of their process of polls.
In July 2025, Myanmar’s military junta enacted the "Law on the Protection of Multiparty Democratic General Elections from Obstruction, Disruption, and Destruction", popularly known as the Election Protection Law. It imposes death penalty or life imprisonment for those who damage ballot boxes, 10-20 years imprisonment for those who cause "Serious injury" to voters and 3-10 years of imprisonment for those who try to sabotage election in any way.
Most Western governments called the election a "sham." They say that military's proxy party, the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) would win. It's the same party that was savaged by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) in the last election in 2020, which set the stage for the February 2021 coup.
India on Friday (Dec 26) expressed support for democratic transition and free, fair as well as inclusive elections in Myanmar. It highlighted that “participation of all stakeholders is important for the credibility of the electoral exercise.” Though Myanmar's junta backed media reported that election observation teams from India along with Russia, China, and Vietnam are in Yangon, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said he doesn't have an update about it, and he would clarify the matter soon.
The main party - National League for Democracy (NLD) - has been banned from contesting the elections. In March 2023, the military-controlled Union Election Commission (UEC) announced the dissolution of the NLD and 40 other political parties for failing to meet a registration deadline under a strict new electoral law enacted by the junta.
Myanmar's NLD leader Aung San Suu Kyi is in prison after she was detained in the 2021 coup. She's serving a 27-year sentence for politically motivated charges, though her exact location is undisclosed. Recently, her son Kim Aris recently told Reuters, "For all I know, she could be dead."