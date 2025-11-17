The International Crimes Tribunal found Hasina guilty on three counts, ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising in August 2024.
Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina: Court’s verdict on ‘crimes against humanity’ explained in 7 points
On Monday (Nov 17), a Bangladesh court sentenced death penalty for ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death after declaring her guilty of crimes against humanity.
The International Crimes Tribunal found Hasina guilty on three counts, ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising in August 2024.
The bench, headed by Justice Mohd Golam Mortuza Majumder, also pronounced the same charges against Hasina's two aides - former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.
The court's judgment said that the three accused acted in connivance with each other to commit atrocities in order to kill protesters throughout the country.
But the court pardoned the former police chief, who "sought an apology from the tribunal and the people of the country".
The court said Hasina's government did not pay attention to the demands of students. It said that instead of listening students, Hasina made derogatory remarks and called them 'Razakars', a derogatory term used in Bangladesh.
"Sheikh Hasina ordered law enforcement agencies to use drones to locate congregating protesters and helicopters and lethal weapons to kill them," the court said.