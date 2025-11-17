LOGIN
Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina: Court’s verdict on ‘crimes against humanity’ explained in 7 points

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 15:36 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 15:36 IST

The International Crimes Tribunal found Hasina guilty on three counts, ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising in August 2024.

Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina

Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina: Court’s verdict on ‘crimes against humanity’ explained in 7 points

Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina

On Monday (Nov 17), a Bangladesh court sentenced death penalty for ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death after declaring her guilty of crimes against humanity.

Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina

The International Crimes Tribunal found Hasina guilty on three counts, ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising in August 2024.

Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina

The bench, headed by Justice Mohd Golam Mortuza Majumder, also pronounced the same charges against Hasina's two aides - former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina

The court's judgment said that the three accused acted in connivance with each other to commit atrocities in order to kill protesters throughout the country.

Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina

But the court pardoned the former police chief, who "sought an apology from the tribunal and the people of the country".

Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina

The court said Hasina's government did not pay attention to the demands of students. It said that instead of listening students, Hasina made derogatory remarks and called them 'Razakars', a derogatory term used in Bangladesh.

Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina

"Sheikh Hasina ordered law enforcement agencies to use drones to locate congregating protesters and helicopters and lethal weapons to kill them," the court said.

