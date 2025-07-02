/Hollywood is dying. Why the Mecca of world entertainment is in decline, in 8 slides

States like New York and Texas have expanded their film tax credits by hundreds of millions of dollars, while several countries with lower labour costs are now popular alternatives for film and video productions. California’s current tax credit programmes are still unable to meet industry demand, given the cost of living in Los Angeles. There's a proposal to raise the programme to $750 million annually. President Donald Trump's suggestion to tariff foreign-made American films is probably not going to work. California is already in a budget deficit, and requested federal tax credit to keep the US entertainment industry competitive.

