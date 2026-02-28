The collapse of the Geneva nuclear talks on February 26, 2026, without an agreement marked a tragic end to months of high-stakes mediation. While Omani mediators initially reported "significant progress," the dialogue ultimately shattered over irreconcilable demands. Mediators later announced that further technical-level negotiations will be held next week in Vienna, but the talks are likely to get further delayed as the US-Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28, 2026.