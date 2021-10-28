Death fair in Russia exhibits latest trends in funerals

A 'death fair' has been organised in the Russian capital Moscow amid the relentless spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Let's take a look at it:

 

View in App

Glamorous funeral options

Russia has opened a funeral exhibition amid a surge in coronavirus countries.  While participants simulate a mourning ceremony, the trade show is showcasing glamorous funeral options.

(Photograph:AFP)

'Mourning fashion show'

Several models have participated in a 'mourning fashion show' at the funeral exhibition in Moscow. It is scheduled to run from October 26-28.

(Photograph:AFP)

Embalming

A 'ritual floristry' as well as an embalming class has been organised at the expo. The exhibition is a joint project of the Russian NECROPOL trade fair and the Italian TANEXPO.

(Photograph:AFP)

Latest funeral trends

The 'death fair' showcases the latest trends in European and Russian funerals. The annual events held here are the largest of their kind.

(Photograph:AFP)

Russia facing toughest restrictions

Facing the toughest restrictions since the early months of the pandemic, many Russians have decided that now is an ideal time to fly off for a foreign beach holiday instead of hunkering down at home.

Workplaces across Russia are due to close in the first week of November for paid "non-working days" to slow the relentless spread of COVID-19. Russia on Wednesday reported 1,123 new COVID-19 deaths, its highest one-day toll of the pandemic so far.

In Moscow, unvaccinated over-60s have been locked down for four months, and shops other than pharmacies and supermarkets will shut from Thursday until Nov. 7.

An unintended consequence of the tightening curbs - accompanied by appeals to wear masks, observe social distancing and get vaccinated - has been a sharp increase in foreign travel bookings to destinations where Russia's flagship Sputnik V is recognised or where COVID entry requirements are cheap and easy.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Read in App