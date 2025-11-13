/Deadly to devastating: 6 thermobaric bombs that turn air into a weapon of war

Thermobaric, or fuel-air, explosives are among the most fearsome non-nuclear weapons ever created. Instead of relying solely on chemical compounds inside the bomb, they disperse a fine aerosol of fuel into the air and then ignite it. The result is an immense fireball and a long, crushing pressure wave that consumes oxygen and obliterates enclosed spaces. From shoulder-fired rockets to giant air-dropped bombs, here are the world’s most powerful thermobaric weapons, ranked from deadly to devastating.