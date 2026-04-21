/Deadly Hong Kong fire survivors return to charred homes, officials say rebuilding 'not feasible'

Hong Kong officials have offered to buy the apartments back around the pre-fire market price despite the damage but said that rebuilding the complex on the same site was “not feasible”.

Michael Wong, the city’s Deputy Financial Secretary, said the residential homes will not be redeveloped on the fire site; it could be transformed into a park or community facilities instead.

The government estimated that buying back the rights of roughly 1,700 units would cost around 6.8 billion Hong Kong dollars (USD 870 million), reported NBC News.