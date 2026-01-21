LOGIN
Deadly fungal infection surging through US: Symptoms, prevention and, affected states

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 17:14 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 17:14 IST

Candida auris fungal infection cases have surged in the US. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that since 2019, there has been a rise in these cases. Who are prone to the fungal infection, what are the syptoms and how to prevent it? 

Candida auris fungal infection spreading in US

A deadly fungus is spreading through the United States, with at least 7,000 people infected. Official data shows that Candida auris, an “emerging infectious disease,” has been recorded in several states, including California. Cleveland Clinic experts say that cases of the fungal infection have surged since 2019.

Fungal infection data in US

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California reported 1, 524 cases of the fungal infection as of December 20, 2025. In 2026, three cases of Candida auris were reported by January 10. Treating it is a problem since the fungus adapts to the drugs used to treat it, according to experts.

Candida auris can enter bloodstream

The fungus spreads rapidly among sick patients who are being treated at health care facilities. CDC says that it can cause skin infections and can also turn life-threatening if it enters the bloodstream. The health agency's data shows that between 2016 and 2022, the infection had a mortality rate of 34 per cent.

Who are prone to the fungal infection?

Patients with severe underlying medical conditions are usually the ones affected by the fungus. Those who are undergoing invasive treatments with devices like breathing tubes, feeding tubes and catheters are at a bigger risk of contracting the infection, according to the CDC.

How does Candida auris spread?

The fungus spreads when a patient comes in contact with common surfaces and objects. However, only those with the above mentioned medical conditions can contract it, and health care providers and visitors are safe. Maintaining hygiene is key to prevent it.

Candida auris infection symptoms

CDC says that not everyone gets symptoms, and it can live on a patient’s skin or body without ever showing up. According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of Candida auris include ear infections, urinary tract infections, wound infections and blood infections.

States affected by Candida auris

States where Candida auris fungal infections have been reported include Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

