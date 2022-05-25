Deadliest school mass shootings in United States in the last decade

An 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School in Texas on Tuesday, reigniting the debate over gun ownership laws.

"I had hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this, again," a distraught President Joe Biden said as he led national mourning, vowing to overcome the US gun lobby and find a way to tighten gun ownership laws.

"Another massacre... an elementary school. Beautiful, innocent, second, third, and fourth-graders," he said. "I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage."

For every parent, for every citizen, we have to make it clear to every elected official: It’s time for action.



We can do more. We must do more. pic.twitter.com/VDe0Wc7YT8 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022 ×

According to the Everytown gun control group, "Since 2009, there have been 274 mass shootings in the United States, resulting in 1,536 people shot and killed and 983 people shot and wounded.” Let’s have a look at the other deadly mass school shootings in the United States in the past 10 years.

