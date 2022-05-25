Deadliest school mass shootings in United States in the last decade

Updated: May 25, 2022, 08:56 PM(IST)

An 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School in Texas on Tuesday, reigniting the debate over gun ownership laws.

"I had hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this, again," a distraught President Joe Biden said as he led national mourning, vowing to overcome the US gun lobby and find a way to tighten gun ownership laws.

"Another massacre... an elementary school. Beautiful, innocent, second, third, and fourth-graders," he said. "I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage."

According to the Everytown gun control group, "Since 2009, there have been 274 mass shootings in the United States, resulting in 1,536 people shot and killed and 983 people shot and wounded.” Let’s have a look at the other deadly mass school shootings in the United States in the past 10 years.
 

Saugus High School shooting


On November 14, 2019, a 16-year-old identified as Nathaniel Berhow, shot dead five schoolmates, killing two, before killing himself at the Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, United States.
 

Oxford High School shooting

On November 30, 2021, a 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley was charged as an adult with 24 crimes, including murder and terrorism, for a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, United States.

Santa Fe High School shooting 

Ten people were killed and thirteen others were wounded by a 17-year-old student identified by police as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who shot at a school in the Houston metropolitan area, Santa Fe, Texas, United States.
 

Stoneman Douglas High School shooting


On February 14, 2018, a 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school, shot dead 17 people and injured 17 others at the Stoneman Douglas High school in Parkland, Florida and was arrested approximately one hour later in the nearby Coral Springs.

Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting


On December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people at the Sandy Hook Elementary school in  Newtown, Connecticut, United States. Earlier that day, before driving to the school, Lanza shot and killed his mother at their home. 
 

