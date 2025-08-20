LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Aedes aegypti to Anopheles: The world's deadliest Mosquitoes

Aedes aegypti to Anopheles: The world's deadliest mosquitoes

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 13:30 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 13:30 IST

Mosquitoes are among the world's deadliest animals, with some species having earned this title by transmitting life-threatening diseases that kill millions every year. From Aedes aegypti to Anopheles, here are the top 5 world's deadliest Mosquitoes

Aedes Aegypti
1 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Aedes Aegypti

This one is mostly found in tropical, subtropical, and temperate urban areas, and highly prefers domestic and peri-domestic man-made containers for laying eggs. That is why they are also called "container breeders". These are the most efficient vectors for Dengue fever, Yellow fever, Zika, and Chikungunya.

Anopheles Gambiae
2 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Anopheles Gambiae

One of the most dangerous mosquito species in the world, it is responsible for transmitting Malaria and millions of deaths annually in Africa. Their population thrive in aquatic environments like swamps and lakes.

Aedes Albopictus
3 / 5
(Photograph: Vector Disease Control International)

Aedes Albopictus

It is native to Southeast Asia and is responsible for Dengue fever, Yellow fever, Zika, and Chikungunya. It's cold-resistant and favours a winter atmosphere for breeding. Found in tree holes, discarded wastes and gutters.

Culex Quinquefasciatus
4 / 5
(Photograph: WIkipedia)

Culex Quinquefasciatus

Carriers of the West Nile virus, Japanese encephalitis, and lymphatic filariasis. It is primarily nocturnal, biting at dusk and during the night. During the daytime, it rests in and around vegetation, septic tanks and grasslands.

Anopheles stephensi
5 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Anopheles stephensi

A major urban malaria vector in South Asia and the Middle East, now spreading to Africa. It thrives in clean water and shows a greater preference for humans over animals.

Trending Photo

Aedes aegypti to Anopheles: The world's deadliest mosquitoes
5

Aedes aegypti to Anopheles: The world's deadliest mosquitoes

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' OTT release: Pawan Kalyan-Bobby Deol starrer period action drama now streaming online - Find out where to watch
5

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' OTT release: Pawan Kalyan-Bobby Deol starrer period action drama now streaming online - Find out where to watch

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with most sixes in Asia Cup (T20Is only) - One name will surprise you
5

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 batters with most sixes in Asia Cup (T20Is only) - One name will surprise you

From Superman to Mission Impossible: 7 Best Hollywood movies to stream on OTT platforms
8

From Superman to Mission Impossible: 7 Best Hollywood movies to stream on OTT platforms

What is B-21 raider, America's nuclear stealth bomber that it is planning to use after B-2 bomber era
6

What is B-21 raider, America's nuclear stealth bomber that it is planning to use after B-2 bomber era