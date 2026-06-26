/The 7 deadliest earthquakes to strike Venezuela, from 1812 to 2026

This is by far the deadliest earthquake in the history of Venezuela. It struck on March 26, at around 4:37 pm. It resulted in the death of 15,000- 20,000 people. The 7.7 magnitude seismic movement was so significant that it resulted in the creation of a new lake. Several river changed their course in the Caracass valley, and it was flooded with dirty water. The destruction was so widespread that Gazeta de Caracas suggested finding a new capital in the city of Catia.