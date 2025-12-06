Major hubs including Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Guwahati saw thousands of travellers stranded as flight schedules collapsed, queues lengthened and passengers scrambled for information on missing baggage.
India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has officially entered its fifth consecutive day of severe operational disruption on Saturday, with widespread cancellations and delays affecting passengers across the country. More than 400 flights stand cancelled across major airports in India, while over 500 cancellations were recorded nationwide. Delhi was among the worst hit cities, logging 100+ cancellations in a single day. Major hubs including Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Guwahati saw thousands of travellers stranded as flight schedules collapsed, queues lengthened and passengers scrambled for information on missing baggage.
Travellers reported last-minute alerts, poor communication from the airline and prolonged waiting times at terminals as flight operations remained unstable. Many took to social media to highlight mounting airfares on key domestic routes and the difficulty of locating checked-in baggage amid the disruption. The continuing uncertainty triggered an urgent intervention from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). Here is a breakdown of the key directives by the MoCA
One of the earliest directives issued by the Ministry focused on preventing opportunistic fare hikes by other airlines. While the fares hiked to over 1 lakh for several affected routes, the Ministry invoked regulatory powers to impose fare caps. All airlines, including IndiGo, have been ordered to strictly adhere to these caps until flight operations stabilise. The Ministry said that it is closely monitoring fares in real time and warned that any violation of the directive will attract immediate corrective action.
In its updated directive, the Ministry instructed that IndiGo needs to clear all pending passenger refunds that are arising from cancellations and disruptions by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Airlines were also instructed not to charge rescheduling fees from the passengers whose travel plans were impacted. The Ministry has clearly stated that delays or non-compliance in refund processing will lead to regulatory consequences for IndiGo.
To streamline complaint resolution, IndiGo should establish passenger support and refund facilitation cells. These teams must proactively contact all the affected travellers and ensure automatic refunds to them. Additionally the cell must assist the passengers with alternative travel arrangements. The automatic refund mechanism will remain active until operations return to normal.
With several complaints of misplaced baggage, as many passengers separated from their luggage due to cancelled or diverted flights, the Ministry has now directed IndiGo to trace the baggage and deliver them to the passengers’ homes or chosen addresses within 48 hours. Airlines must maintain clear communication on delivery timelines and offer compensation where applicable under passenger rights norms.
The Ministry has affirmed that it is working closely with airlines, airports, and operational agencies to ensure that the rights of the travellers are protected. The civil aviation ministry is paying special attention towards senior citizens, differently-abled travellers, students and medical passengers. Oversight mechanisms have been strengthened as the government continues to monitor recovery efforts and push for a swift return to full operational normalcy.
Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier also set up a round-the-clock control room to help the stranded passengers, as cancellations continue to throw travel schedules into disarray. The helpline, reachable at 011-24610843, 011-24693963 and 096503-91859, will closely monitor the situation in real time and coordinate rapid responses across airports, the ministry said Friday.