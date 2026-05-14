The picturesque city of Cannes is currently packed with stars from across the world. And following them are the media, cameras, designers, and plenty of moviegoers who are enjoying the seaside city and the sunny days.

Day 2 of the festival saw an emotional moment when the entire Fast and Furious team gathered for the midnight screening of the first movie, celebrating 25 years of the film. Here’s a look at what happened that day, who wore what, and a lot more.