Day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival has ended, and here's the roundup: Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious was honoured as the first film was screened, where the actor cried, remembering his best friend Paul Walker.
The picturesque city of Cannes is currently packed with stars from across the world. And following them are the media, cameras, designers, and plenty of moviegoers who are enjoying the seaside city and the sunny days.
Day 2 of the festival saw an emotional moment when the entire Fast and Furious team gathered for the midnight screening of the first movie, celebrating 25 years of the film. Here’s a look at what happened that day, who wore what, and a lot more.
On day 2, writer-director Jane Schoenbrun's new film, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma was premiered at Un Certain Regard. For the screening, where it earned praise, US actress Gillian Anderson, US actress Hannah Einbinder, US actor Jack Haven and British actor Arthur Conti were present.
At around midnight, superstar Vin Diesel stepped out of the black car wearing suave black attire, and he was undoubtedly full of energy. This year, the festival has honoured the franchise with a special screening at the Grand Lumière Theatre.
Apart from Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster, along with Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast actor Paul Walker, walked the red carpet at the Palais.
For the special midnight screening, Vin chose a jacket that paid tribute to the billion-dollar film franchise. Diesel wore a custom jacket with “Fast Forever” written across it in rhinestones, along with a car design made from them.
The entire Grand Lumière Theatre was packed with people, who got lucky to watch the first film of the franchise with the star-cast. Ahead of the screening, Vin got emotional as he talked about his late friend and co-star Paul Walker.
”This is a film where brotherhood was introduced to our millennium, by myself and my brother Pablo,” said Diesel. “The person that was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker,” as the star went on to hug her.
Alia Bhatt is on top of her game. The Indian actress is serving major fashion goals at the festival. After stepping out in a Disney princess-inspired look, she wore a stunning evening gown with intricate maroon detailing for the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Dinner.
Demi Moore continued her luxury streak in a stunning breezy outfit. For Day 2, the actress showed up in a strapless sheer purple gown. She kept her hair open and accessorised with diamond earrings.