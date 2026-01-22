While Trump has been insisting that he is soon going to strike a “good deal” with India, the talks seems to be in limbo with Indian government clearly stating that it won't compromise with the country's domestic industry, including agriculture. At the same time, Trump has issued a new threat, saying that the United States will impose a 25 per cent tariff on any country that continues to "do business" with Iran. If imposed, this will take India's tariff to a 75 percent making India one of the most tariffed country.