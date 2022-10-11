David Warner to Virat Kohli: Top five contenders to finish as highest run-getters at T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to get underway in Australia from October 16 with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in the tournament opener. Defending champions Australia will once again enter the tournament as one of the favourites for the title as the hosts will be well-acquainted with the conditions and possess an edge over other teams. While they have a top-class bowling attack, Australia like many other teams will be dependent on their batting firepower to go the distance. Some of the best batters in the world will be in action during the showpiece event and will be battling it out against each other to finish as the highest run-getter in the tournament. Here is a look at the top contenders who can finish as the highest run-getters at the T20 World Cup 2022.