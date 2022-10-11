David Warner to Virat Kohli: Top five contenders to finish as highest run-getters at T20 World Cup 2022

Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 11:39 PM(IST)

T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to get underway in Australia from October 16 with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in the tournament opener. Defending champions Australia will once again enter the tournament as one of the favourites for the title as the hosts will be well-acquainted with the conditions and possess an edge over other teams. While they have a top-class bowling attack, Australia like many other teams will be dependent on their batting firepower to go the distance. Some of the best batters in the world will be in action during the showpiece event and will be battling it out against each other to finish as the highest run-getter in the tournament. Here is a look at the top contenders who can finish as the highest run-getters at the T20 World Cup 2022.

View in App

David Warner

David Warner was the second-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup last year with 289 runs. He played an instrumental role in helping Australia win their maiden tite last year and has been one of their best performers in T20Is over the last few years. The legendary opener is a force to reckon with in T20Is and can rip apart any bowling attack single-handedly on his day. Warner also has a terrific record in T20Is in Australia and will be one of the strongest contenders to finish as the highest run-getter in the World Cup this year.

(Photograph:AFP)

Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli has rediscovered his form heading into the T20 World Cup Down Under and has looked in great touch recently. Kohli is India's highest run-getter in Australia in T20Is with 451 runs from 11 matches and his pedigree remains unmatched when it comes to big tournaments. Kohli will be eager to continue his purple patch in the World Cup and finish on top of the runs charts.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav

India's designated no.4 for the T20 World Cup 2022, Suryakumar Yadav has enjoyed rich vien of form heading into the World Cup. The star India batter has been delievering consistently in the shortest format for a while now and is one of the strongest contenders to become the hghest run-getter at the T20 World Cup this year.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is the no.1 T20 batter in the world at present and has been Pakistan's best batter in T20Is for a while now. Rizwan's consistency at the top sets his apart from others and good starts from him will be the key if Pakistan are to fancy their chances at the World Cup. Rizwan remains a strong contender to finish on top of the run charts in Australia.

(Photograph:AFP)

Jos Buttler

England skipper Jos Buttler wil have added responsibility on his shoulder as this will be his maiden T20 World Cup campaign as the captain of the side. Buttler is arguably one of the best T20 batters in the world at present and has been consistent in the shortest format over the years. He will be looking to inspire England to their second T20 World Cup title this year and will be hopeful of delivering with the willow.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma remains one of the most dangerous T20I batters in the world given his experience and skills. The Indian captain has a range of strokes at his disposal and can be a nightmare for any bowling attack when in rhythm. The Hitman is currently the leading run-getter in the world in T20Is and will have a point to prove when he leads India in the T20 World Cup this year.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is another strong contender to finish as the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2022 this year. Babar has been a prolific run-getter for Pakistan across all three formats and was the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup last year with 303 runs from six matches as he helped Pakistan make it to the semi-finals. Babar has managed to bounce back after a slight dip in his form and will be eager to continue his fine form at the T20 World Cup this year.

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App