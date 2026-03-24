/David’s Sling vs Arrow 3: How Israel’s layered defence system hunts & destroys Iranian missile threats at different levels

The technical limits of Israel’s layered missile defence were exposed when two Iranian ballistic missiles bypassed the mid-tier shield, striking Dimona and Arad. The Israeli Air Force confirmed that David’s Sling engaged both projectiles, but the system failed to achieve a kinetic kill, injuring four people, and caused extensive infrastructure damage. While not originally designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles, David’s Sling was first deployed against Iranian ballistic missiles during the June 2025 conflict, successfully downing several projectiles launched from 1,500 kilometres away. According to the Times of Israel, using the medium-range David’s Sling instead of the Arrow 3 is part of a strategic effort to conserve Israel’s stock of expensive long-range interceptors.