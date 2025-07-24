/Dassault rafale to sukhoi Su-57: Top 6 most fuel-efficient fighter jets - Check full list

The Dassault Rafale’s uses special Snecma M88 engine which produces 50 kN of thrust and can use biofuels mixed with kerosene. This mix cuts carbon emissions which saves fuel and makes it more efficient. As per a report from Air and space magazine it uses 20 per cent less fuel on long flights because of it's advance engine and aerodynamic design which makes it one of most advance fighter jet in the world.