Dark Forest Hypothesis - Are aliens hiding because they are afraid? Cosmic silence explained

Humans have been looking at the sky for thousands of years, wondering what else might exist out there. For the longest time, scientists thought the Milky Way was it, and it was the whole universe. Then, in 1925, Edwin Hubble saw that the stars in the Andromeda Galaxy were too far to exist in our galaxy. This is when we realised that the universe contained millions and billions of other galaxies, and the universe was expanding. This also triggered the search for alien life. The thought was - If there are so many cosmic bodies out there, Earth could not be the only place where life exists. So why haven't we found any other life forms in the universe till now?