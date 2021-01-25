Dal lake covered in snow as cold wave hits J&K

A man rows a boat in Dal Lake during snowfall in Srinagar.
Cold-wave conditions intensified in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the minimum temperature dipped at most places following snowfall over the weekend, officials told PTI.
A man rows a boat during snowfall near a frozen portion of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 1.9 degrees Celsius the previous night. Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a minimum of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3.0 degrees the previous night, the officials said.
The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district settled at minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, down from minus 11.0 degrees Celsius.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 11.9 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 12.0 degrees Celsius. Kupwara recorded a low of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 8.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.
People fish at the partially frozen Dal Lake after a snowfall in Srinagar.
South Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the Valley.
A boat is seen with snow-covered mountains in the background at Dal lake in Srinagar.
The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.
A frozen portion of the Dal lake is seen in Srinagar.
While 'Chillai-Kalan' -- which began on December 21 -- will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).
Snow covered boats and trees are pictured in Dal Lake during snowfall in Srinagar.
