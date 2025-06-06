(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons )

Planning and Deception

The D-Day was the result of over a year of strategic planning and deception by the Allied nations. They used over 5,000 ships and landing craft to land more than 1,50,000 troops on the beaches in Normandy on June 6. The operation Bodyguard along with its sub-operation Fortitude, aimed to mislead the Germans about the invasion's timing and location, and they succeeded with this strategy. It later resulted in confusing and dispersing the German forces and delaying their counterattacks.