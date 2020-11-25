Cyclonic storm Nivar clobbers south India; power supply disrupted in several cities

Three persons were killed and an equal number injured as the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday.

Satellite image

In this India Meteorological Department (IMD) released satellite image captured on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Cyclone Nivar, over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

In the past 24 hours till Thursday morning, 164 places in Andhra Pradesh witnessed rainfall of more than 60 mm as the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar lashed the whole state.

(Photograph:PTI)