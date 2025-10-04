/Cyclone Shakti: Season's first rainstorm is approaching India! Here's how you can protect yourself

From October 4 to 7, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and nearby regions are likely to witness intense downpours and gusty winds. Though a direct landfall is not expected, outer rain bands could trigger urban flooding and travel disruptions.
Cyclone Shakti, the first major rainstorm of the post-monsoon season, has formed over the northeast Arabian Sea and is moving closer to the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. The IMD has issued alerts for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions across multiple districts.
From October 4 to 7, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and nearby regions are likely to witness intense downpours and gusty winds. Though a direct landfall is not expected, outer rain bands could trigger urban flooding and travel disruptions.
IMD has sounded orange and yellow alerts for several coastal districts. State disaster management teams are on standby, and fishermen have been advised to stay off the sea until conditions improve.
Even without a direct landfall, cyclones can cause serious secondary damage, from power disruptions and falling trees to flash floods. Simple preventive steps can minimise risks and keep your family safe as Cyclone Shakti moves along the coast.