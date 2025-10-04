LOGIN
Cyclone Shakti: Season's first rainstorm is approaching India! Here's how you can protect yourself

Published: Oct 04, 2025, 14:41 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 14:41 IST

From October 4 to 7, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and nearby regions are likely to witness intense downpours and gusty winds. Though a direct landfall is not expected, outer rain bands could trigger urban flooding and travel disruptions.

1. Cyclone Shakti Nears India’s West Coast
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. Cyclone Shakti Nears India’s West Coast

Cyclone Shakti, the first major rainstorm of the post-monsoon season, has formed over the northeast Arabian Sea and is moving closer to the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. The IMD has issued alerts for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions across multiple districts.

2. When and Where the Impact Will Be Felt
(Photograph: SpaceX)

2. When and Where the Impact Will Be Felt

From October 4 to 7, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and nearby regions are likely to witness intense downpours and gusty winds. Though a direct landfall is not expected, outer rain bands could trigger urban flooding and travel disruptions.

3. Official Alerts Issued
(Photograph: Pexels)

3. Official Alerts Issued

IMD has sounded orange and yellow alerts for several coastal districts. State disaster management teams are on standby, and fishermen have been advised to stay off the sea until conditions improve.

4. Safety Tips at Home
(Photograph: PTI)

4. Safety Tips at Home

  • Secure loose items like flower pots, furniture, or hoardings on terraces and balconies.
  • Keep emergency torches, drinking water, and battery-powered radios handy.
  • Charge all electronic devices in advance in case of power outages.
  • Avoid standing near windows during strong winds.
5. Travel & Outdoor Safety
(Photograph: PTI)

5. Travel & Outdoor Safety

  • Avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall periods.
  • Refrain from visiting beaches or seawalls to watch the waves.
  • If you must drive, avoid waterlogged routes and do not park vehicles under trees or electric poles.
6. Stay Connected & Informed
(Photograph: Pexels)

6. Stay Connected & Informed

  • Follow IMD alerts and local civic body updates regularly.
  • Keep a list of emergency helpline numbers accessible.
  • Use social media responsibly, don’t forward unverified information or rumours.
7. Why Precaution Matters
(Photograph: PTI)

7. Why Precaution Matters

Even without a direct landfall, cyclones can cause serious secondary damage, from power disruptions and falling trees to flash floods. Simple preventive steps can minimise risks and keep your family safe as Cyclone Shakti moves along the coast.

