/Cyclone Shakti forms over Arabian Sea! Here's what's happening

Along the north Maharashtra coast, wind speeds may reach 45–55 km/h with gusts up to 65 km/h. The sea is likely to turn “very rough” till at least October 5. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore, and citizens are warned to avoid beaches and waterfronts.
A low-pressure system over the northeast Arabian Sea has intensified into Cyclone Shakti, the first named storm of the post-monsoon season. Warm sea conditions and favorable winds have helped the system strengthen rapidly.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 4–7 across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Coastal districts are expected to bear the maximum impact.
While the cyclone is not expected to make direct landfall, its outer rain bands may cause flooding and waterlogging in Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Interior regions in Vidarbha and Marathwada may receive intense showers, increasing the risk of local flooding and landslides.
District administrations have been directed to activate disaster management units, prepare evacuation plans, and monitor vulnerable areas. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has asked Thane officials to relocate residents from flood-prone zones as a precaution.
IMD has clarified that Shakti is unlikely to make a major landfall on the Indian coast, but its indirect impact will be felt through heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and turbulent seas along the Konkan belt.
Authorities have urged people to stay updated with IMD bulletins, avoid unnecessary travel, secure loose objects at home, and keep emergency kits ready. Residents in low-lying or coastal areas should move to safer locations if needed.