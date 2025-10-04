LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Cyclone Shakti forms over Arabian Sea! Here's what's happening

Cyclone Shakti forms over Arabian Sea! Here's what's happening

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 14:19 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 14:19 IST

Along the north Maharashtra coast, wind speeds may reach 45–55 km/h with gusts up to 65 km/h. The sea is likely to turn “very rough” till at least October 5. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore, and citizens are warned to avoid beaches and waterfronts.

1. Cyclone Shakti Forms Over Arabian Sea
1 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

1. Cyclone Shakti Forms Over Arabian Sea

A low-pressure system over the northeast Arabian Sea has intensified into Cyclone Shakti, the first named storm of the post-monsoon season. Warm sea conditions and favorable winds have helped the system strengthen rapidly.

2. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Maharashtra
2 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

2. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 4–7 across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Coastal districts are expected to bear the maximum impact.

3. Wind Speeds & Sea Conditions Worsen
3 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

3. Wind Speeds & Sea Conditions Worsen

Along the north Maharashtra coast, wind speeds may reach 45–55 km/h with gusts up to 65 km/h. The sea is likely to turn “very rough” till at least October 5. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore, and citizens are warned to avoid beaches and waterfronts.

4. Urban Flooding & Interior Rainfall Risks
4 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

4. Urban Flooding & Interior Rainfall Risks

While the cyclone is not expected to make direct landfall, its outer rain bands may cause flooding and waterlogging in Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Interior regions in Vidarbha and Marathwada may receive intense showers, increasing the risk of local flooding and landslides.

5. Government on High Alert
5 / 7
(Photograph: SpaceX)

5. Government on High Alert

District administrations have been directed to activate disaster management units, prepare evacuation plans, and monitor vulnerable areas. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has asked Thane officials to relocate residents from flood-prone zones as a precaution.

6. No Major Landfall Expected — But Ripple Effects Likely
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. No Major Landfall Expected — But Ripple Effects Likely

IMD has clarified that Shakti is unlikely to make a major landfall on the Indian coast, but its indirect impact will be felt through heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and turbulent seas along the Konkan belt.

7. Citizens Urged to Stay Prepared
7 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

7. Citizens Urged to Stay Prepared

Authorities have urged people to stay updated with IMD bulletins, avoid unnecessary travel, secure loose objects at home, and keep emergency kits ready. Residents in low-lying or coastal areas should move to safer locations if needed.

Trending Photo

What are Virat Kohli’s ODI numbers against Australia? Hundreds, fifties and more, details inside
6

What are Virat Kohli’s ODI numbers against Australia? Hundreds, fifties and more, details inside

How many space stations orbit Earth today? 5 most famous stations that defined space exploration
7

How many space stations orbit Earth today? 5 most famous stations that defined space exploration

What is Rohit Sharma’s record as ODI captain? Wins, runs, centuries, Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and World Cup achievements
6

What is Rohit Sharma’s record as ODI captain? Wins, runs, centuries, Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and World Cup achievements

Next-generation space stations: How many countries are racing to replace the ISS?
7

Next-generation space stations: How many countries are racing to replace the ISS?

5 small countries may control the future of artificial intelligence
5

5 small countries may control the future of artificial intelligence