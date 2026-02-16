/Cyclone Gezani: Over 50 people dead, 16,000 displaced - What's happening in Madagascar?

Cyclone Gezani killed 59 and displaced over 16,000 in Madagascar, injuring hundreds and affecting nearly 424,000, just days after Tropical Cyclone Fytia worsened the country’s humanitarian crisis.
Around 59 people were reported dead, and over 16,000 have been displaced so far after Cyclone Gezani struck the East African country of Madagascar last week.
The National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) said that while 16,428 being displaced, 15 people remain missing. Meanwhile, 804 were injured, and 423,986 were classified as affected by the disaster.
Gezani barrelled through the country just 10 days after Tropical Cyclone Fytia killed 14 people and displaced over 31,000, according to the United Nations' humanitarian office.
When it was at its peak, the cyclone had sustained winds of about 115 miles per hour, with gusts rising to nearly 270 km per hour. The speed was enough to rip metal sheeting from rooftops and uproot large trees.
Authorities issued a red alert for the Ampanihy district in southwestern Madagascar, saying that the cyclone will bring winds of around 65 km/h but no heavy rainfall.