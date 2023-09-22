CWC 2023: How Team India has fared in last six editions

Written By: Aditya Sahay Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, in India, here is a look at how Team India has fared in the last six editions since 1999 -

1) CWC '99

In the 1999 ODI World Cup, India had an ordinary campaign where they ended at the last spot in the Super Sixes. Under Mohammed Azharuddin, the Men in Blue ended even below Zimbabwe.

(Photograph: Twitter )

2) CWC '03

Under Sourav Ganguly, India fared much better in the 2003 edition held in South Africa and Zimbabwe. India lost just two games -- both versus the eventual winners Australia -- to end as the runners-up.

(Photograph: Twitter )

3) CWC '07

Under Rahul Dravid, India had one of their worst campaigns in the 2007 edition in West Indies. India, one of the pre-tournament favourites, bowed out in the group stage with a shocking defeat to Bangladesh.

(Photograph: Twitter )

4) CWC '11

In CWC '11, MS Dhoni-led India won the championship after 28 years to become the first-ever home country to win the coveted title. In the final, India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in pursuit of 275.

(Photograph: Twitter )

5) CWC '15

In the 2015 ODI World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, India fared well in the group stage where they were unbeaten. However, they fell short in the semi-finals, losing to eventual winners Australia by 95 runs in Sydney.

(Photograph: Twitter )

6) CWC '19

In the last edition, in 2019, India were led by Virat Kohli. Under him, India had a memorable run in the round-robin league but once again came second in the semi-finals where they lost to New Zealand by 18 runs.

(Photograph: Twitter )