CWC 2023 Final: From historic 1983 ODI WC triumph to 2013 CT win - Major titles won by Team India

As India look to add another ICC title with a win in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, here's reliving some major titles won by the men's cricket -

India won their first major title in world cricket in 1983. During the ODI World Cup, Kapil Dev-led India stunned one and all and defied all odds to win the cup, beating the then two-time defending champions mighty West Indies in an epic final at Lord's.

In 2002, Sourav Ganguly-led India faced Sanath Jayasuriya-led Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy final, in Colombo. After the reserve day was also marred with rain, both teams shared the trophy. This became India's second major title, however, this time winning as joint-winners.

After a tumultous run in the ODI WC early that year, MS Dhoni-led India won the 2007 T20 World Cup (which was the inaugural edition) in late September. India defeated Pakistan by five runs in a historic final in Johannesburg.

In the 2011 ODI WC, at home, Dhoni-led India beat Sri Lanka (who were the co-hosts as well, including Bangladesh) in the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Chasing 275, India were reeling at 31 for 2 before Gautam Gambhir's 97 and Dhoni's 91* took India home with a six-wicket victory.

On that day, on April 2, India won second ODI WC title, first at home.