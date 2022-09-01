Cuttputlli, The Rings of Power & more! What's in September OTT bag? Find out inside

Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 12:40 PM(IST)

So, making your job easy, here we've put together a list of movies that will keep you entertained this month.

A new month is here along with a fresh batch of much-anticipated films and shows - from the 'Lord of the Rings' new series to 'Blonde'.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon's most-awaited fantasy TV series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is here. The first two episodes of the series are out and we can say the audience are fairly impressed with the magical world.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, and Lloyd Owen among others.

WION's film-critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat wrote in his review, ''The events depicted in 'The Rings of Power' take place over thousands of years and even different ages, but are condensed to squeeze in as many crucial events in the same narrative as possible. For instance, Harfoots, which did not appear until the Third Age, exist in the series. Just like how Tolkien fanatics hated Jackson's trilogy until they actually watched it, even the biggest scepticisms should melt away before 'The Rings of Power''. Read more here.

(Photograph:Others)