Cuttputlli, The Rings of Power & more! What's in September OTT bag? Find out inside

Amazon's most-awaited fantasy TV series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is here. The first two episodes of the series are out and we can say the audience are fairly impressed with the magical world.
The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, and Lloyd Owen among others.
WION's film-critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat wrote in his review, ''The events depicted in 'The Rings of Power' take place over thousands of years and even different ages, but are condensed to squeeze in as many crucial events in the same narrative as possible. For instance, Harfoots, which did not appear until the Third Age, exist in the series. Just like how Tolkien fanatics hated Jackson's trilogy until they actually watched it, even the biggest scepticisms should melt away before 'The Rings of Power''. Read more here.
Cuttputlli
Akshay Kumar is back with his cop-avatar once again with another big OTT release 'Cuttputlli'. The psychological thriller set in the hills of Kasauli revolves around a police officer, who is investigating a gruesome murder taking place in the city and is finding a serial killer who is responsible for the deaths.
The film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in prominent roles.
Movie is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.
Jogi
Diljit Dosanjh is all set to take us on an emotional and rollercoaster ride with his next film 'Jogi' The film will premiere on September 16th.
Set in Delhi in 1984, the film follows the story of three friends, who are living a happy life with their family in Delhi, the capital city of India. In no time, the circumstances changed, as the anti-Sikh riots erupted in the city after the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Blonde
The biographical drama of the most iconic female star from the Golden Age of Hollywood Jeane Mortenson, better known by her stage name Marilyn Monroe will be available on Netflix from September 28.
The film will follow the story of the legend from her struggling days to her meteoric rise and her fight with mental health illness.
The film stars Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas in the role of Monroe
Ek Villain Returns
So, those who missed Mohit Suri's sequel film 'Ek Villain Returns' can watch the movie on Netflix this month from September 9.
The movie with a powerful star cast of Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham was released on July 29 with not-so-great reviews from the critics.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2
After the success of season 1, Netflix is back with the season two of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. Much like the first one, the second one will also follow the live of four fun-loving famous ladies from Bollywood, who are - Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey.