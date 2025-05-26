Cultural Treasures: Unveiling Indias Overlooked UNESCO Sites

Published: May 26, 2025, 14:32 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 14:32 IST
Some lesser known but equally fascinating sites includes Jantar Mantar, Rani ki Vav and many more.
Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park (Gujarat)
A UNESCO Heritage site, Champaner and Pavagadh are often clubbed together as one of the most engaging historical attractions of Gujarat. Pavagadh stands on top of the hill that looks over the sprawl of monuments at the base in Champaner. The duo makes a rich heritage site dotted with forts, mosques, monuments, tombs, arches, temples, step-wells and fortresses from 8th to 14th century.
Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka (Madhya Pradesh)
The Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka are in the foothills of the Vindhyan Mountains on the southern edge of the central Indian plateau. Within massive sandstone outcrops, above comparatively dense forest, are five clusters of natural rock shelters, displaying paintings that appear to date from the Mesolithic Period right through to the historical period.
Great Living Chola Temples (Tamil Nadu)
The Great Living Chola Temples were built by kings of the Chola Empire, which stretched over all of south India and the neighbouring islands. The site includes three great 11th- and 12th-century Temples: the Brihadisvara Temple at Thanjavur, the Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikondacholisvaram and the Airavatesvara Temple at Darasuram.
Mountain railways of India
Three of the lines, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and the Kalka–Shimla Railway, are collectively designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site under the name "Mountain Railways of India".
Jantar Mantar (Jaipur)
The Jantar Mantar is a collection of 19 astronomical instruments built by the Rajput king Sawai Jai Singh, the founder of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The monument was completed in 1734. It features the world's largest stone sundial, and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Elephanta Caves (Maharashtra)
The Elephanta Caves are a collection of cave temples predominantly dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva, which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They are on Elephanta Island, or Gharapuri, in Mumbai Harbour.
Khajuraho Group of Monuments (Madhya Pradesh)
Built in the mediaeval century by the Chandela Dynasty, the UNESCO site of 'Khajuraho Group of Monuments' is famous for its Nagara-Style architecture and graceful sculptures of nayikas (Hindu Mythological female protagonists) and deities. The splendor of the intricate statues is one of the reasons that makes it a popular site to visit among tourists.
Rani-ki-Vav (Gujarat)
Ranikivav or the Queens Stepwell is one of the many UNESCO World Heritage Sites that the state of Gujarat is home to Situated on the banks of Saraswati River this stunning architectural marvel was constructed by Rani Udayamati in the memory of her husband king Bhima I of the Chalukya or Solanki dynasty 9501300 CE. A fine specimen of the Maru-Gurjara style of architecture.