Cultural Treasures: Unveiling Indias Overlooked UNESCO Sites

(Photograph: Pexels )

Rani-ki-Vav (Gujarat)

Ranikivav or the Queens Stepwell is one of the many UNESCO World Heritage Sites that the state of Gujarat is home to Situated on the banks of Saraswati River this stunning architectural marvel was constructed by Rani Udayamati in the memory of her husband king Bhima I of the Chalukya or Solanki dynasty 9501300 CE. A fine specimen of the Maru-Gurjara style of architecture.