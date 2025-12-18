/Cuban Crisis 2.0? This 'Mach 10' Russian weapon could checkmate US in a war against Venezuela

The terror of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis was that Soviet missiles could hit Washington in 15 minutes. The Oreshnik changes the math entirely. Traveling at Mach 10 (ten times the speed of sound), an Oreshnik launched from Venezuela wouldn't give the US President 15 minutes to respond, it would give him less than 5. This effectively decapitates the US leadership before they can even reach the nuclear "football," breaking the fragile logic of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD).