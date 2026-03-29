/IPL 2026: Samson debuts as Dhoni, Brevis ruled out of opener; check CSK’s predicted playing XI for RR tie

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be without their former captain MS Dhoni and star overseas batter Dewald Brevis for their IPL 2026 opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday (Mar 30) in Guwahati. Check out CSK’s predicted playing XI.
After team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed his opening partner as franchise debutant Sanju Samson, the number three spot was up for grabs. Although plenty of options linger for that position, the Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Aayush Mhatre could bat at number three.
CSK will miss Dewald Brevis in the middle order, but fortunately, it has plenty of options to choose from as his replacement. Sarfaraz Khan could come in at four, with seasoned all-rounder Shivam Dube to follow him at five.
At six and seven, CSK could field two debutants, Australian all-rounder Matt Short and uncapped rookie Prashant Veer, whom CSK picked as Ravindra Jadeja’s replacement at last year’s auction.
CSK could have a headache picking frontline spinners for this away clash against the RR. While Noor Ahmed is a sure-starter, CSK could pick one between all-rounder Akeal Hossain and leggie Shreyas Gopal, strengthening the wicket-taking option.
CSK will go ahead with New Zealand quick Matt Henry and the Indian left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed as their first-choice quicks. Meanwhile, pacer Gurjapneet, spinner Rahul Chahar and overseas all-rounder Jamie Overton would likely be among the Impact Players.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Aayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Matt Short, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmed, Matt Henry and Khaleel Ahmed