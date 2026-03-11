/CSK IPL 2026 Schedule: Sanju Samson to debut vs RR; check full phase 1 fixtures

The BCCI announced the IPL 2026 schedule on Wednesday. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the former five-time champions, will play four matches in the first phase itinerary. Check out CSK’s matches, venues and timings.
CSK will open its campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday (Mar 30), with all eyes on Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja, the two players who switched teams ahead of the 19th edition. RR-CSK will be an evening game, starting at 7:30 PM IST.
Chennai’s second match will be against last year’s runners-up, Punjab Kings, at their den in Chepauk on Friday (Apr 3). Considering PBKS has been CSK’s nemesis for a few years now, this home showdown promises to be a cracker. CSK-PBKS will be an evening game, starting at 7:30 PM IST.
The first leg of the Southern Derby between the RCB and the CSK will unfold at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (Apr 5). Considering it could be Dhoni’s final IPL season, a last dance with his good friend Virat Kohli would break the internet. RCB-CSK will be an evening game, starting at 7:30 PM IST.
CSK’s last match in the scheduled phase one itinerary is against Delhi Capitals at home in Chepauk on Saturday (Apr 11). Against a star-studded Delhi side, which has plenty of firepower in its ranks, CSK will fancy a challenge that night. CSK-DC will be an evening game, starting at 7:30 PM IST.