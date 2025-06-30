/Crypto gains in 2025? Don’t file ITR without reading these new rules

Taxpayers must choose their ITR form based on how they deal with crypto:

for frequent traders, market-makers, or those treating crypto as a business. ITR-4 for small businesses or professionals under presumptive taxation.

Failure to use the correct form may lead to rejection of the return or scrutiny.