/Cruising at 1 million miles per hour, is this mysterious cosmic object a resident or intruder?

Scientists aren't sure what CWISE J1249 is. It could be a star or a brown dwarf, falling somewhere in between the categories of a gas giant planet and a star. It is also low in mass, making it difficult to put it in a box. Brown dwarfs are quite common in the Milky Way, as volunteers of the same project have found over 4,000 of them. But all of them are expected to stay inside the Milky Way in the near future and are not on track to leave the galaxy, unlike CWISE J1249.