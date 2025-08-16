/Crossing the 'point of no return': What really happens beyond a black hole’s event horizon?

For decades, scientists have stared into the darkness of black holes, yet one question continues to haunt astronomy: what lies beyond the event horizon? This invisible frontier, where light itself is trapped, marks the edge of known physics. To an outside observer, it is the final glimpse of matter before it disappears forever. Beyond it may lurk singularities, hidden universes, or clues to time and space that defy our understanding. As telescopes capture the first shadows of black holes, the mystery deepens, are they cosmic graveyards, or gateways to something far stranger?