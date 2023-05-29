Crisis in Sudan worsens, dozens of infants die due to the ongoing civil war

Written By: Ipsa Prasun Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been locked in a power struggle since April 15. The conflict began with attacks by the paramilitary RSF on government sites. Airstrikes, artillery, and gunfire were reported across Sudan, including in Khartoum. The conflict has killed hundreds and led to a mass exodus of nearly 1.4 million people. A ceasefire deal brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States that was designed to allow for the distribution of aid started a week ago and is due to expire at 9.45 p.m. (19:45 GMT) local time on Monday, May 29. Heavy and sustained clashes could be heard on Monday in parts of Sudan, hours before the expiry of the deal. The ceasefire deal had brought some respite from a six-week-old conflict but very little humanitarian access.



A shaky ceasefire deal

Fighting continued from Sunday into Monday in the south and west of Omdurman. Across the River Nile in southern Khartoum, residents reported clashes late on Sunday.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Both sides violated ceasefire deal

Saudi Arabia and the US, stated on Sunday, May 28 that both the army and the RSF had repeatedly violated the truce and impeded the process of delivery of humanitarian aid and restoration of essential services.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Unable to help the needy: UN

The United Nations and aid groups say that despite the truce, they have struggled to get bureaucratic approvals and security guarantees to transport aid and staff to Khartoum and other places in need.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Several impediments to providing aid

The truce deal has brought some respite from heavy fighting but sporadic clashes and air strikes have continued. Medical supplies were commandeered by the army, civilian buildings were occupied and goods were looted by the RSF.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Dozens of babies have died due to the ongoing civil war

In Khartoum, factories, offices, homes and banks have been looted or destroyed. Power, water and telecommunications are often cut, there are acute shortages of medicines and medical equipment, and food supplies have been running low. As per a report by Reuters, several babies have died since the start of the conflict at an orphanage due to staff shortages and recurrent power outages caused by the fighting.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Death toll likely to be higher than reported

Across the country, the health ministry says more than 700 people have died as a result of the fighting, though the true figure is likely much higher. The nation has recorded up to 510 deaths in El Geneina, one of the main cities in Darfur, Sudan.

(Photograph: Reuters )