/Criminal Kingpin or Mob victim? Who is Amrit Mondal, who was beaten to death in Bangladesh's Rajbari

During the chaos, one of Samrat's associates, identified as Mohammad Selim, failed to escape and was arrested by the police. From his possession, authorities recovered two firearms, a pistol and a locally made "one-shooter" gun, corroborating the claim that the group was armed.
The incident occurred late Wednesday night in the Hosendanga village of Pangsha upazila, Rajbari. Amrit Mondal, widely known by his alias "Samrat," arrived at the residence of a local named Shahidul Islam with a group of associates, allegedly to demand extortion money.
When the group demanded money, the occupants of the house raised a frantic alarm, shouting “Robbers!” This cry for help instantly drew a large crowd of villagers to the scene, surrounding the house and cutting off escape routes for Samrat.
While most of his associates managed to flee into the darkness, Samrat was cornered by the locals. Led allegedly by the homeowner Shahidul Islam, the mob subjected him to a severe beating. By the time police arrived and transported him to the Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, his injuries were fatal; he was declared dead at 2:00 AM.
Local law enforcement has labeled the deceased not as an innocent victim, but as a "top-tier criminal." According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Debrata Sarkar, Samrat was a known figure in the underworld and had multiple cases registered against him, including charges of murder.
Police investigations reveal that Amrit Mondal was the ringleader of a local gang dubbed the "Samrat Bahini." The group was reportedly notorious in the region for intimidation and collecting forced donations from villagers, operating with significant impunity until recently.
During the chaos, one of Samrat's associates, identified as Mohammad Selim, failed to escape and was arrested by the police. From his possession, authorities recovered two firearms, a pistol and a locally made "one-shooter" gun, corroborating the claim that the group was armed.
Bangladesh's Intelligence indicates that Samrat had been evading the law for a significant period by hiding across the border in India. He had reportedly returned to the village only recently to revive his extortion racket, a move that ultimately led to the fatal confrontation with the villagers.