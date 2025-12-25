LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Criminal Kingpin or Mob victim? Who is Amrit Mondal, who was beaten to death in Bangladesh's Rajbari

Criminal Kingpin or Mob victim? Who is Amrit Mondal, who was beaten to death in Bangladesh's Rajbari

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 23:20 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 23:20 IST

During the chaos, one of Samrat's associates, identified as Mohammad Selim, failed to escape and was arrested by the police. From his possession, authorities recovered two firearms, a pistol and a locally made "one-shooter" gun, corroborating the claim that the group was armed.

1. The Flashpoint: A Late-Night Raid
1 / 7

1. The Flashpoint: A Late-Night Raid

The incident occurred late Wednesday night in the Hosendanga village of Pangsha upazila, Rajbari. Amrit Mondal, widely known by his alias "Samrat," arrived at the residence of a local named Shahidul Islam with a group of associates, allegedly to demand extortion money.

2. The Alarm: "Dakat" Cry Triggers Mob
2 / 7

2. The Alarm: "Dakat" Cry Triggers Mob

When the group demanded money, the occupants of the house raised a frantic alarm, shouting “Robbers!” This cry for help instantly drew a large crowd of villagers to the scene, surrounding the house and cutting off escape routes for Samrat.

3. The Lynching
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

3. The Lynching

While most of his associates managed to flee into the darkness, Samrat was cornered by the locals. Led allegedly by the homeowner Shahidul Islam, the mob subjected him to a severe beating. By the time police arrived and transported him to the Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, his injuries were fatal; he was declared dead at 2:00 AM.

4. Police Profile: "Top-Tier Criminal"
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

4. Police Profile: "Top-Tier Criminal"

Local law enforcement has labeled the deceased not as an innocent victim, but as a "top-tier criminal." According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Debrata Sarkar, Samrat was a known figure in the underworld and had multiple cases registered against him, including charges of murder.

5. The Gang: Leader of "Samrat Bahini"
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

5. The Gang: Leader of "Samrat Bahini"

Police investigations reveal that Amrit Mondal was the ringleader of a local gang dubbed the "Samrat Bahini." The group was reportedly notorious in the region for intimidation and collecting forced donations from villagers, operating with significant impunity until recently.

6. The Accomplice & Evidence: Arms Recovered
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

6. The Accomplice & Evidence: Arms Recovered

During the chaos, one of Samrat's associates, identified as Mohammad Selim, failed to escape and was arrested by the police. From his possession, authorities recovered two firearms, a pistol and a locally made "one-shooter" gun, corroborating the claim that the group was armed.

7. The Background: Fresh Return from India
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

7. The Background: Fresh Return from India

Bangladesh's Intelligence indicates that Samrat had been evading the law for a significant period by hiding across the border in India. He had reportedly returned to the village only recently to revive his extortion racket, a move that ultimately led to the fatal confrontation with the villagers.

Trending Photo

10 places where winter temperatures regularly drop below -40°C
10

10 places where winter temperatures regularly drop below -40°C

8 places on Earth where winter lasts more than six month
8

8 places on Earth where winter lasts more than six month

7 Iconic cities to celebrate New Year’s eve
7

7 Iconic cities to celebrate New Year’s eve

Criminal Kingpin or Mob victim? Who is Amrit Mondal, who was beaten to death in Bangladesh's Rajbari
7

Criminal Kingpin or Mob victim? Who is Amrit Mondal, who was beaten to death in Bangladesh's Rajbari

This is why we watch cricket: 5 nail-biting wins in 2025 across formats
5

This is why we watch cricket: 5 nail-biting wins in 2025 across formats