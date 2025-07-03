/Winning switch in IPL? These players, including Dhoni lost final, changed teams and won IPL title in next season

IPL is a tough tournament to win but some players made it possible for themselves by making a winning switch to the winning teams just after losing IPL final the previous years. 13 players, including MS Dhoni, in tournament history lost the IPL final, changed the team and won IPL next year.
Dwayne Bravo lost the IPL 2010 final with Mumbai Indians (MI) but won it next year in IPL 2011 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Ashish Nehra lost the IPL 2015 final with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but won it the very next year in IPL 2016 with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, and Shardul Thakur lost the IPL 2017 final with Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) but won it next year in IPL 2018 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shubman Gill, and Lockie Ferguson lost the IPL 2021 final with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but won it next year in IPL 2022 with newly-introduced Gujarat Titans (GT).
Srikar Bharat lost the IPL 2023 final with Gujarat Titans (GT) but won it next year in IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Mayank Agarwal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar lost the IPL 2024 final with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but won it in IPL 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).