LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Which Indian skippers have most Test hundreds outside India - Check List

From Sachin to Azhar - Indian skippers with most Test hundreds outside India - Check List

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 17:18 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 17:18 IST

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill, with a hundred in Edgbaston, joined the list of Indian skipper with most Test hundreds as skipper outside India. The first Indian to do so was Sunil Gavaskar and last one was Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli (2014 to 2018) - 10 Test hundreds outside India
1 / 7
(Photograph:X/BCCI)

Virat Kohli (2014 to 2018) - 10 Test hundreds outside India

Kohli has scored 10 Test centuries as India skipper outside India. Four of these tons came in Australia and two in England.

Mohammed Azharuddin (1990 to 1998) - 5 Test hundreds outside India
2 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Mohammed Azharuddin (1990 to 1998) - 5 Test hundreds outside India

Kohli has scored 10 Test centuries as India skipper outside India. Four of these tons came in Australia and two in England.

Sachin Tendulkar (1997 to 1999) - 4 Test hundreds outside India
3 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (1997 to 1999) - 4 Test hundreds outside India

Sachin scored four Test hundreds outside India as skipper. Two of his tons came in Sri Lanka to go with one each in South Africa and Australia.

Rahul Dravid (2006 to 2007) - 4 Test hundreds outside India
4 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Rahul Dravid (2006 to 2007) - 4 Test hundreds outside India

Rahul Dravid scored four Test hundreds outside India as skipper. Two of his hundreds came in Pakistan, one in Bangladesh and one in West Indies.

Sourav Ganguly (2002 to 2005) - 3 Test hundreds outside India
5 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Sourav Ganguly (2002 to 2005) - 3 Test hundreds outside India

Sourav Ganguly scored three Test hundreds as skipper outside India. His tons came in England, Australia and Zimbabwe.

Shubman Gill (2025 to present) - 2 Test hundreds outside India
6 / 7
(Photograph:X/BCCI)

Shubman Gill (2025 to present) - 2 Test hundreds outside India

Gill has scored two centuries already in his only two Tests as skippers outside India. Both his tons came in England.

Sunil Gavaskar (1976 to 1983 ) - 2 Test hundreds outside India
7 / 7
(Photograph:X/ICC)

Sunil Gavaskar (1976 to 1983 ) - 2 Test hundreds outside India

Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian skipper to score two Test hundreds outside India. His tons came in New Zealand and Pakistan.

Trending Photo

From Sachin to Azhar - Indian skippers with most Test hundreds outside India - Check List
7

From Sachin to Azhar - Indian skippers with most Test hundreds outside India - Check List

Who could succeed Xi Jinping? Meet the 5 most powerful men in China's Communist Party
8

Who could succeed Xi Jinping? Meet the 5 most powerful men in China's Communist Party

Rolex unveils green GMT-Master II that collectors dream of owning
7

Rolex unveils green GMT-Master II that collectors dream of owning

Great Scott! 6 reasons Back to the Future still rules 40 years later
7

Great Scott! 6 reasons Back to the Future still rules 40 years later

Want to buy a Tesla car? 5 iconic petrol legends that are now EVs
7

Want to buy a Tesla car? 5 iconic petrol legends that are now EVs