Tears, triumph and hugs: RCB’s emotional celebration after historic IPL 2025 win

Umang
Authored By Umang
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 18:20 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 18:20 IST

After RCB won their maiden IPL title, there was a roller-coaster of emotions for RCB. Let's have a glance at their title winning celebration.

RCB players pose with the IPL trophy
1 / 9
(Photograph:X/ @RCBTweets)

Celebrations began in Ahmedabad as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs on Tuesday (June 3) in Ahmedabad to lift their maiden IPL trophy.
Holy trinity at the Podium
2 / 9
(Photograph:X/ @RCBTweets)

Former RCB players, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers joined Virat Kohli and the rest of the team for the festivities. The holy trinity of RCB (Virat, Gayle and AB de Villiers) was once the backbone of the RCB batting lineup.
Ee Sala Cup Namdu
3 / 9
(Photograph:X/ @RCBTweets)

The atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium was electric, filled with chants of 'RCB' and 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu'. It was a sea of red at the world's largest cricket stadium.
Run down of emotions
4 / 9
(Photograph:X/ @RCBTweets)

After the victory, Virat Kohli hugged Krunal Pandya with tears of joy in his eyes, as the long-awaited dream of winning an IPL title finally came true. Notably, Krunal Pandya's impressive bowling performance of 2/17 for just was pivotal in turning the game in RCB's favour.
Appreciation for Head coach
5 / 9
(Photograph:X/ @RCBTweets)

RCB players showed their appreciation for head coach Andy Flower by carrying him on their shoulders and acknowledging his invaluable contributions throughout the season.
Virat Kohli with Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma
6 / 9
(Photograph:X/ @RCBTweets)

Virat Kohli posed for photos with the IPL trophy, accompanied by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma. Head coach Andy Flower praised Rajat's leadership under pressure during the final match.
Rishi Sunak and Sudha Murthy grace their presence for the IPL final
7 / 9
(Photograph:X/ @Sudhamurthy)

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, businesswoman Sudha Murthy, attended the IPL final and shared a heartwarming moment with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Instagram. Sudha, being a Bengaluru native, expressed her support for RCB.
D.K.Shivakumar welcomes RCB at Bengaluru airport
8 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was present at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru to welcome RCB upon their return home. He also clicked a selfie with RCB stalwart Virat Kohli.
Huge fans outside Chinnaswamy stadium
9 / 9
(Photograph:PTI)

Fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate RCB's victory outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a huge celebration was hosted at the team's home ground.

