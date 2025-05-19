From Shreyas Iyer to Arshdeep Singh: 5 players PBKS might retain post IPL 2025

Published: May 19, 2025, 19:40 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 19:51 IST
After sealing the playoff berth after 11 years, Punjab Kings(PBKS) will look to retain their five core players for the next season. They include Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Priyansh Arya.
1. Shashank Singh
Shashank Singh has scored 273 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 151 for Punjab Kings. He has top-scored with 59 and is proving to be a dependable middle-order batter for PBKS this season.
2. Shreyas Iyer
Punjab's captain, Shreyas Iyer, has hammered 435 runs in 12 matches with a top score of 97. Shreyas has proven himself with his smart captaincy by sealing the playoff berth for Punjab after 11 long years.
3. Arshdeep Singh
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has scalped 16 wickets in 12 games, with a wicket in every 15 balls for Punjab Kings. He has kept things tight and delivered crucial breakthroughs for his team.
4. Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings' opening batter Priyansh Arya has made 356 runs in 12 games, including a century. Priyansh has an aggressive style of play and he attacks right from ball one, putting the opposition bowlers under pressure right away.
5. Prabhsimran Singh
Another opening batter from Punjab Kings (PBKS), Prabhsimran Singh, has scored 458 runs at a strike rate of 171 in 12 matches. He’s been consistent with the bat and is the leading run-scorer for Punjab Kings in this season.